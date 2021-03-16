Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £151.55 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,031 ($39.60) per share, with a total value of £151.55 ($198.00).
LON AAL traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,937 ($38.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,724.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,309.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,044 ($39.77).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
