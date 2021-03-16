Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,208 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 234,062 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 7.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

BUD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 41,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of -169.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

