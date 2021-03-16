Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 2,312 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88.

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00.

CODI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.