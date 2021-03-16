Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Up 8%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.22. 678,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 513,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research firms have commented on ANIX. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $166.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

