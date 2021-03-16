Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

