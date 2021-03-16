Anyswap Price Tops $2.95 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00005267 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $54.99 million and $1.50 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

