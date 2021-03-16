Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AON by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

