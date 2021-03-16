Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Down 8.8%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 19,656,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,015,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 47.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aphria by 96.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aphria by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

