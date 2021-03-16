API3 (API3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.75 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $85.75 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00011110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

