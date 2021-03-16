Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 319.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 182,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.5% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 179.3% during the third quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 355.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Apple by 236.3% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 45,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

