Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.
Apple stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
