Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

