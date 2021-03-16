Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.96. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 205,408 shares traded.

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $62.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

