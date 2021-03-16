Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $56,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.31. 437,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

