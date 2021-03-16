Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 370.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

