Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

