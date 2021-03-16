Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

