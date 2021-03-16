Apria, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd (NYSE:APR)

Apria’s (NYSE:APR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Apria had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Apria’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on APR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
APR stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.01.
Apria Company Profile
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.