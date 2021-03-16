Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Acquires 1,500 Shares

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,360. Apria has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

