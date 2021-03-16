Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.