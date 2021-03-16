Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 9%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44. 2,139,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,016,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.93.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
