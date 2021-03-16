Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 9%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44. 2,139,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,016,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

