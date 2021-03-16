AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AQB opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $539.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

