Aragon (ANT) Price Up 24.7% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Aragon has a market cap of $268.06 million and approximately $143.55 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00012015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.