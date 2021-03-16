Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

ABUS stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

