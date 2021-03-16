Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,102. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

