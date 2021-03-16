Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 10.3%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.91. 1,916,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,590,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUV. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $612.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

