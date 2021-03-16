ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ACTC opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. ArcLight Clean Transition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,446,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

