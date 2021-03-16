Ares Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,881 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 put options.

ARCC stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.26.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 73,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.