Ariel Investments LLC Buys 220,211 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 20.44% of MIND Technology worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

