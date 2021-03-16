Ariel Investments LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 397,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 324,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

