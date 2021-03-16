Arionum (ARO) Achieves Market Cap of $90,436.05

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $90,436.05 and $96.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,724.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.25 or 0.03171886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00355271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.00405162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00342517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021761 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

