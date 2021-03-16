Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.06 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $171.06 million and $13.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006560 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

