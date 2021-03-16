Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.06 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $171.06 million and $13.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007162 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006560 BTC.
- ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Ark
Ark Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
