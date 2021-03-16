Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,708,178 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.83 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

