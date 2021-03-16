Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $277.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $66,324.07 and approximately $277.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,752.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.86 or 0.03235472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.14 or 0.00364368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00948606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00404354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.40 or 0.00348691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

