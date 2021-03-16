Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.53

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.53 and last traded at $108.53, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.