Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 11th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

