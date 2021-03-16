Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 40,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASAN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,518. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

