Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

