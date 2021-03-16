ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 11th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ASX opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ASE Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

