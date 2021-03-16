ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 11th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
ASX opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
