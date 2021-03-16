Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

