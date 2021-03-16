Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $243.60

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $242.15, with a volume of 9537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

