Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.54. 18,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,334. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $226.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

