Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 140,917 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 766,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,528,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,067. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19.

