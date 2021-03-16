Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 9,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 20.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 277,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

