Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. 7,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,908. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.