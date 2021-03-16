Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,516.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,516 ($32.87) and last traded at GBX 2,511 ($32.81), with a volume of 78855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,456 ($32.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The stock has a market cap of £19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,310.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,102.88.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,958,153.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

