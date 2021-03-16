Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.34

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

