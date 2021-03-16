Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 619,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

