Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

