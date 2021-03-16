At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HOME opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,830 shares of company stock worth $3,836,666 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

