At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Insider Chad C. Stauffer Sells 26,927 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HOME stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 63,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

